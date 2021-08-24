Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,700 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDD opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,160. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

