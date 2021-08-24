Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $215,000 in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.45.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

