Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Derby & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 144,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 55I LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares during the period.

IWV opened at $264.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.51. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $186.62 and a 52 week high of $264.95.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

