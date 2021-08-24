Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 26.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after buying an additional 545,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,280 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ciena by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Ciena by 43.3% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of CIEN opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $105,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $174,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,599 shares of company stock worth $3,241,552 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.