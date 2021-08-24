KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for CubeSmart in a report issued on Sunday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CUBE. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of CUBE opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $51.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CubeSmart by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 374,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after acquiring an additional 202,679 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 689,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CubeSmart by 84,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,316,000 after acquiring an additional 837,612 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

