KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DUOL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Sunday. They issued an inline rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duolingo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.20.

NYSE DUOL opened at $124.01 on Monday. Duolingo has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

