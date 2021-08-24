Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sets New 12-Month High at $604.66

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $604.66 and last traded at $590.08, with a volume of 1771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $597.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KYCCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keyence from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $643.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Keyence from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.00.

Get Keyence alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.06. The firm has a market cap of $143.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.05.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.