Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

KZR stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.33.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $1,321,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $403,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.