Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires 249 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 36.0% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $119.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $120.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

