Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Kinnate Biopharma in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.45). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $20.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $873.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 326,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

