Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 14,157 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.22. The company had a trading volume of 201,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,542,529. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88.

