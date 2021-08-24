Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 279 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,135 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.18. The company had a trading volume of 203,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,218. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.74. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $77.25 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

