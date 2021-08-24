Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys Shares of 23,966 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 30,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,183. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03.

