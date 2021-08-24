Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $8 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $272.31. 86,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,203. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.