Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $899,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Cummins by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.68.

NYSE:CMI traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.02. The stock had a trading volume of 35,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,877. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

