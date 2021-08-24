Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Comcast by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of Comcast by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 381,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.54. The stock had a trading volume of 629,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,803,627. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.98. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $273.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Truist upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.