Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 755 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.80. The company had a trading volume of 41,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,300. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.99. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $302.73.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

