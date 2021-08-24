Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 130 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.31. 86,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,203. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.