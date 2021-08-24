KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 128.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in KLA by 9.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 41,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 763,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $328.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

