Klaytn (KLAY) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $1.71 or 0.00003561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $4.27 billion and approximately $110.73 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00123937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00154743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,071.31 or 1.00140520 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $471.85 or 0.00982943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.75 or 0.06540625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,653,816,362 coins and its circulating supply is 2,498,194,896 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

