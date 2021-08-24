KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 3,925 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 90,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.5% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,055,000 after purchasing an additional 175,089 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 45.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 65,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

PEP stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.42. The company had a trading volume of 29,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,325. The company has a market capitalization of $216.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

