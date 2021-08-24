Kleros (PNK) Price Down 4.7% This Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Kleros has a total market cap of $94.60 million and $2.16 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00010941 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.56 or 0.00198947 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 613,169,757 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

