KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) to report earnings per share of ($1.77) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for KLX Energy Services’ earnings. KLX Energy Services posted earnings of ($4.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($7.79) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.78) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KLX Energy Services.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 261.79% and a negative net margin of 44.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KLXE shares. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of KLXE stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,481. KLX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49.

In related news, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 23,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $157,855.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $94,251.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,793 shares in the company, valued at $162,365.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,922 shares of company stock worth $606,441 over the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 35.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 20,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 31.9% during the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 55,099 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 54,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

