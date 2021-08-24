Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Jonathan Ross Goodman Acquires 4,300 Shares

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,048.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 631,788 shares in the company, valued at C$3,386,383.68.

Jonathan Ross Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$97,020.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$95,400.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.24 per share, with a total value of C$94,320.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jonathan Ross Goodman purchased 2,400 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,600.00.

GUD stock opened at C$5.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.24. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.88 and a 52 week high of C$6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$661.06 million and a PE ratio of 11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.80.

GUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.