Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KSS. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.18.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE:KSS opened at $58.16 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.95.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 77.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Kohl’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 125,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kohl’s by 22.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,859,000 after buying an additional 131,167 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.