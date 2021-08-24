KOK Market Capitalization Achieves $247.98 Million (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One KOK coin can currently be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00004802 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded up 1% against the US dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $247.98 million and $4.52 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00055022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.76 or 0.00791334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00097051 BTC.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

KOK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

