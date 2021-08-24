Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 61.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

