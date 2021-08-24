Kush Finance (KSEED) Price Hits $0.80

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Kush Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Kush Finance has a total market cap of $203,529.26 and approximately $12.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00054424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00124871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.48 or 0.00156790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,279.52 or 1.00292637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.09 or 0.01003542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.45 or 0.06654627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kush Finance Coin Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,356 coins. The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance . Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kush Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kush Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kush Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

