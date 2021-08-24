Lamden (TAU) Price Up 0.8% This Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $8.41 million and approximately $62,224.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

