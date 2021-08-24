Land Securities Group plc (LAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) declared a dividend on Friday, July 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 712 ($9.30) on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The stock has a market cap of £5.28 billion and a PE ratio of -3.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 697.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAND. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 760 ($9.93).

In related news, insider Colette O’Shea sold 29,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07), for a total value of £205,410.12 ($268,369.64).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

