Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) PT Raised to $16.50 at B. Riley

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $13.50 to $16.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $411.92 million, a PE ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.
