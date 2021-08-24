Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) PT Raised to $16.50 at B. Riley

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $13.50 to $16.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $411.92 million, a PE ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. Research analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

