Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LMRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of LMRK opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $411.92 million, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

