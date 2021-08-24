Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 59.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 6.8% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 145.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRLD. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

WRLD traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.39. 23 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,179. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $199.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a current ratio of 13.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.62.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. On average, analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $47,005.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,615 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,816 over the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

