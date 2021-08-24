Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries comprises approximately 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after acquiring an additional 868,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 308,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after acquiring an additional 239,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,780,000 after purchasing an additional 170,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 23.7% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 460,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,046,000 after purchasing an additional 88,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THO shares. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $115.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,762. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.99. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

