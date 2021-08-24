Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $9.19 Million in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 120,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,000. Celsius comprises about 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 98.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,098,000 after buying an additional 2,307,257 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at $76,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celsius by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Celsius by 72.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 356,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 149,470 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at $14,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CELH shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $71.75. 12,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,602. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.50 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

