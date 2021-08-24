Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Roku by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,607,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Roku by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after buying an additional 74,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 220.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.52. 53,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,850. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 218.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $406.94. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.60 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.16.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total value of $360,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 430,743 shares of company stock valued at $169,856,139. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

