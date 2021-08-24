LCMS Trading 74.5% Higher Over Last Week (LCMS)

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. LCMS has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $437,751.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCMS coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LCMS has traded 74.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00055260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00127200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00159215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,666.48 or 1.00030115 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $484.17 or 0.00995179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.11 or 0.06739961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LCMS Coin Profile

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

Buying and Selling LCMS

