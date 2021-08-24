Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in The Walt Disney by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $179.59. The stock had a trading volume of 189,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,290,727. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $326.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.76.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.