Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,480 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.3% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Shares of COST stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $452.40. The company had a trading volume of 51,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,900. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $460.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

