Legacy Bridge LLC Makes New $622,000 Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.65. 1,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,480. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.72 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.15 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.12.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $92,833.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,590.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,241,915 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXON. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

