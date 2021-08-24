Legacy Bridge LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.27. 50,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,706,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.05. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $120.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

