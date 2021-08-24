Legacy Bridge LLC Reduces Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded up $3.28 on Tuesday, reaching $366.63. The stock had a trading volume of 293,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,049,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.33. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.45, for a total value of $27,630,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,571,209 shares of company stock valued at $893,960,342 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.