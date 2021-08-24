Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a negative net margin of 437.14%.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.96. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Legend Biotech stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

