Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Issues Earnings Results

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a negative net margin of 437.14%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.96. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $49.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Legend Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

LEGN has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

