Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Cuts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.13.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $2.89 on Tuesday, hitting $369.50. 808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,993. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $376.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

In other news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,590,964. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

