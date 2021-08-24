Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,023 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.5% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Applied Materials by 808.8% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 41,906 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 12.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $3,004,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.27. The company had a trading volume of 218,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465,612. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

