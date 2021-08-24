Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000. General Motors comprises approximately 2.0% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

Shares of GM traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 597,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,403,526. General Motors has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.35.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.