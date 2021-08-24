Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

NYSE:GS traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $407.12. 57,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $378.68. The firm has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $418.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

