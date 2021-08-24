LexinFintech (LX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, analysts expect LexinFintech to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LX stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.87. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

LX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CICC Research initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LexinFintech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 156.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of LexinFintech worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

