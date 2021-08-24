LHT (LHT) Market Capitalization Achieves $196,871.40

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. LHT has a market cap of $196,871.40 and approximately $22.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LHT has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005823 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007401 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 87.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

